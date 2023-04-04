FULTON – Itawamba AHS went boom on offense and kept itself in the hunt for the Division 1-4A title.
The No. 6-ranked Indians (14-5, 5-1) erased an early four-run deficit and bolted past Corinth 15-5 in six innings on Tuesday night. The teams will meet again Thursday at Corinth (11-9, 6-1), with the winner gaining the inside track on the division crown.
The Indians were coming off back-to-back losses, including a division setback against Caledonia last week.
“We got back out here and we got focused, had a real good practice yesterday and then today had a real good round of (batting practice). Hopefully this will get us where we want to go,” IAHS coach Steve Kerr said.
Corinth came out swinging in the top of the first inning. A one-out error snowballed into a four-run frame, but Itawamba got two of those runs back in the bottom half.
The Indians then blew up for seven runs in the second. Cooper Waddle’s two-run double put IAHS ahead 5-4, and Carson Shells capped the rally with a two-run home run for a 9-4 lead. That chased Corinth starter Samuel Curtis (4-1).
IAHS scored four more in the fifth for a 13-5 lead. Bryson Walters stroked a two-run single, and Waddle drove in another with a single. Waddle finished the night 3 of 4 with four RBIs.
“We’ve got a very athletic team this year and can put together a lot of runs real quick,” the sophomore outfielder said. “I trust everybody in the lineup. One through nine is a hard out all the time.”
Itawamba had 13 hits on the night. Solo home runs by Ty Davis and Walters in the sixth triggered the 10-run mercy rule.
After that rough first inning, Indians starter Cayden Prestage (6-0) settled in. He allowed only one hit the rest of the way and struck out 13 in five innings of work.
“He don’t ever quit,” Kerr said. “He gets out there and he’s going to compete, and that’s what you love about him.”
Prestage also had three hits, including an RBI triple in the first inning.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: IAHS collected four hits in the second and took advantage of three Corinth errors.
Big Stat: Of Itawamba’s 13 hits, six went for extra bases.
Coach Speak: “This is probably one of the worst games we’ve played in a while, and it’s really uncharacteristic, so you don’t really want to beat your guys up too much. You want to forget it and move on and try to come back Thursday.” – Corinth’s Kevin Williams
