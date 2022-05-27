PEARL – East Union has been known to be a good hitting team.
The bats didn’t come alive until later than normal on Friday afternoon.
The Urchins used a nine-run fifth inning and the pitching of Rudy Baldwyn to get past Stringer 13-2 in a run-rule five innings in Game 1 of the MHSAA Class 2A state championship series at Trustmark Park .
Game 2 of the series will be Saturday at 1 p.m.
“That was big for us, and I liked how we bounced back that inning after the inning before and made their guy throw strikes and got some big hits when we needed them,” East Union coach Jamie Russell said. “Took advantage of some of their mistakes. It ain’t over yet; we’ve got to come back to work tomorrow.”
East Union took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-run double down the left field line by Conner Timms.
Ethan Hitt added a two-run single in the fourth to extend the Urchins’ lead to 4-0.
Stringer scored its two runs in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single to center by Mississippi State signee Jackson Parker and on a wild pitch to cut East Union’s lead to 4-2.
In their nine-run fifth inning, the Urchins sent 13 batters to the plate, only had four hits and walked six times.
Jude Treadaway had a two-run single to center, Rett Johnson had an RBI triple and Hitt added an RBI single in the inning to give the Urchins the 13-2 lead.
Hitt had three hits to lead East Union (30-4) offensively.
“I’ve played in the state championship four times and only won it once, so I was ready for this,” Hitt said. “Just executed the plan, which was to hunt fastballs. Stay middle to opposite way with off speed and we did that today for the most part. If we execute like we did today, we will be just fine.”
Baldwyn (12-0) got the win on the mound for the Urchins, tossing 4 2/3 innings and allowing just one hit while walking nine and striking out 10.
“He struggled to find the zone some, but he got outs and pitches when he had to,” Russell said. “Finished his senior year 12-0 on the mound, so couldn’t ask for much more and super proud of him.”
Lance Jenkins (8-1) took the loss on the mound for Stringer (28-7).
Extra Bases
Big Inning: East Union scored nine runs in the top of the fifth to take a 13-2 lead.
Big Stat: Baldwyn only allowed one hit with 10 strikeouts but did walk nine batters.
Talking Point: “We didn’t execute enough on the mound or in the field. That was not championship baseball, and we didn’t deserve to win today.” – Stringer’s Wade Weathers