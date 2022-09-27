djr-2022-09-24-sport-westpoint-daniels-arp2

West Point's Kahnen Daniels rushed for 329 yards and four touchdowns in Friday's 59-35 win over Lafayette.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Kahnen Daniels isn’t going to score a touchdown on every carry, but he sure believes he can.

Newsletters

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus