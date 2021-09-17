TUPELO – Tupelo wasn’t at its sharpest Friday night, but it was still plenty dangerous.
The Golden Wave broke off big plays in all three phases and pulled away from Columbus for a 38-14 win.
A game that began with Kylan Washington returning the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown was sealed in the fourth quarter on Deon Shumpert’s 65-yard interception return for a score.
That gave Tupelo (4-0), the Daily Journal’s No. 4-ranked large school, a 31-14 lead with 8:38 to play.
“Big plays in all three phases, that was great,” Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said. “We had to catch up to their speed. We hadn’t seen that speed in two weeks.”
Tupelo led 21-14 at halftime, but Columbus (1-3) had the momentum after Omari Williams hit Derriyan Salter for a 22-yard touchdown with 5 seconds left.
After a scoreless third quarter, Tupelo pushed its lead to 24-14 on Eli Gilmore’s 21-yard field goal. Columbus was intent on a counterpunch, driving into Golden Wave territory. That’s when Shumpert, a linebacker, intercepted Williams.
“I’ve been telling them all week, I’ve got to get a pick this game,” Shumpert said. “No. 1 defense in the state, that’s all I’ve got to say.”
The Wave offense struggled to get going, especially on the ground. Tupelo had just 67 rushing yards.
But there were enough big plays to make up for that. Jeremiah Harrell hit KD Gibson in stride for a 45-yard touchdown to make it 15-7 in the first quarter.
In the second period, Tupelo converted a fake punt from its own 29, Harrell hit Gibson for a 57-yard pass, and then Harrell scored on a 3-yard run for a 21-7 edge.
Harrell finished 8 of 13 for 177 yards.
Columbus finished with 281 yards, including 202 through the air. Williams was able to occasionally beat the Tupelo secondary, which is missing Jordan Herring and Lamarcus Heard to injuries.
The Falcons were held to 84 total yards in the second half.
“They weathered it and did a good job,” Hardin said of his secondary. “We fixed a lot of those mistakes at halftime.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: Shumpert’s pick-6 put the game away.
Point Man: Gibson finished with four catches for 119 yards.
Talking Point: “I just saw a hole open, they blocked it real good, and I just hit it.” – Washington, on his kickoff return for TD
Notes
• Tupelo left tackle Zay Alexander returned after missing two games with a leg injury.
• Tupelo’s defense was flagged for offsides five times.
• Next week, Tupelo opens Division 2-6A play when it hosts Grenada.