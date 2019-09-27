FULTON • Explosive plays helped Itawamba AHS keep its unblemished record intact on Friday night.
The Indians captured lightning in a bottle several times en route to beating Houston, 38-14, in a battle of unbeaten teams. Four of Itawamba’s plays covered 40-plus yards, including three for touchdowns.
Tailback Ike Chandler led the effort for IAHS (6-0), the Daily Journal’s No. 5-ranked large school. He had a 65-yard touchdown run to give his team a 21-7 lead in the second quarter, and his 66-yard run set up the Indians’ first TD of the second half.
“Third down killed us,” Houston coach Ty Hardin said. “We didn’t get out of third down and long. Big plays beat us.”
The Indians were clutch on third downs, converting 10 of 14. Daeveon Sistrunk’s two touchdown passes, which he threw in the third quarter, both came on third-and-longs.
Itawamba led 24-14 at halftime, but coach Clint Hoots saw a lot he didn’t like, such as 11 penalties for 71 yards.
“First half, lot of penalties, lot of mistakes,” he said. “Second half, we were clean, sharp, and doing what we do.”
Both teams came out firing in the first quarter, with Itawamba’s Anthony Dilworth ripping off a 43-yard touchdown run on the game’s opening possession.
Houston (5-1), the No. 1 small school, responded with a 24-yard TD scamper by Jylon Davidson.
Sistrunk then returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards to put Itawamba back ahead.
“When you’ve got (Nos.) 2, 3 and 4, that’s what you do,” Hoots said of Dilworth, Sistrunk and Chandler. “Guys did a great job of taking advantage of the big plays.”
IAHS finished with 317 rushing yards.
Extra points
Turning Point: IAHS went up 38-14 in the third quarter thanks to a pair of touchdown passes from Sistrunk to Tae Chandler, sandwiched around a recovered pooch kick.
Point Man: Chandler rushed for 212 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.
Talking Point: “We didn’t play four quarters,” Hardin said. “We haven’t played four quarters in while.”
Notes
• Sistrunk passed for 86 yards and rushed for 81.
• Bobby Townsend led the Hilltoppers with 89 rushing yards on 10 carries.
• Both teams open division play next week: IAHS at South Pontotoc in 2-4A, Houston at Noxubee County in 4-3A.