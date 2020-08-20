BELDEN • Tupelo Christian football isn’t just back, it’s thriving.
Seven years ago, TCPS had just 19 players on the roster and canceled its season due to the low participation. With preseason drills underway this week, the Eagles are now 47 strong and expect to compete for a fourth-straight Class 1A playoff berth.
Ninth-year coach Shaune Holiday has overseen the program’s rise but is quick to credit others.
“God has brought us a long way,” Holiday said. “I’ve been blessed to have great coaches along the way. … But you’ve got to give credit to the kids. The kids stuck with it.”
Thanks to the record turnout, preseason practices have a different look. For instance, the Eagles can do full-team drills.
“When you have more numbers, you’re able to do more stuff,” Holiday said. “You don’t have to go half line. We’ve been so used to going half line, to now we’re able to simulate other defenses and other offenses, and that really helps us.”
Holiday expects the defense in particular to benefit from the bigger roster. TCPS fields one of the most prolific offenses in the state, but its weakness has been on the defensive side.
Last season, the Eagles allowed 26.9 points per game. In their four losses, they allowed 1,359 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground, including 500 yards and nine TDs to Nanih Waiya.
“A lot depends on the defense this year,” middle linebacker Tucker Huggins said. “The offense, it’s going to put up some points. We’ve just got to really lock in and be more physical on defense, be more physical with every team. Because the most physical team wins every football game.”
Holiday believes his team is as big, strong and experienced as it’s ever been. And even with the normal fall schedule delayed two weeks by the COVID-19 pandemic, he also believes his players are more ready than ever for game night.
TCPS opens the season Sept. 4 at Biggersville.
“We are light years away from where we were last year. We’re starting off, and we’re clicking like this,” Huggins said as he snapped his fingers. “It’s like we’re five games into the season already, knowing our stuff.”