BIGGERSVILLE • Errors played a big role in Game 1 between Biggersville and Tupelo Christian on Thursday and the end result went against the Lions.
But in Game 2 on Friday, Biggersville benefited from two eighth-inning errors from TCPS to grab an 8-7 win, evening the third-round Class 1A playoff series at 1-1.
“Last night we had five errors, and I think tonight they had four so it kind of balances out,” said Biggersville head coach Daniel Rowsey. “When it comes down to it, we got that one extra hit, that one extra run, that one extra out that we needed to make tonight.”
Game 3 is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Saturday at TCPS.
The Eagles (20-9) jumped out to a 5-0 lead after plating four runs in the top of the third, using back-to-back two-RBI singles from Noah Foster and Colin Oswalt.
But the Lions (22-6) answered back in the bottom half with a RBI single from Ward Johnson, a RBI fielder’s choice from Cole Baggett, and then a three-run home run from Quinton Knight that tied the game.
“It was two outs, 5-2, I was just trying to put something on the line, hit a line drive because I’ve been struggling to get a base hit. And I just connected with a fastball down the middle and put it over,” Knight said.
Biggersville took a 7-5 lead in the fifth when another TCPS error trickled into center field to score two runs. The umpires ruled the Lions’ second run crossed the plate before the third out was recorded on a play at third base.
TCPS fought back to tie the game with a RBI single from Jon Paul Yates in the sixth, and a two-out error in the seventh that would’ve ended the game.
Biggersville starting pitcher, John Eaton, recorded 12 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings, while his twin brother, Jack Eaton, earned the win with 2 1/3 innings of work in relief and three strikeouts.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: An infield single from Tre Gunn, a double from John Eaton, and a hit-by-pitch by Jack Eaton loaded the bases for the Lions’ five-run third inning.
Big Stat: This was TCPS’ first loss to a 1A opponent all season.
Coach Speak: “We definitely got some tough hops on the infield but that’s just part of it. Sometimes that’s just baseball. … Great thing about it is we get a Game 3.” - TCPS head coach Drew Dillard.