CORINTH – Biggersville celebrated the beginning of its season by running wild over Hamilton at home Friday night.
Star running back Jathan Hatch finished the night with four rushing touchdowns, and Hamilton couldn’t keep pace in a 55-26 win for Biggersville.
“You can’t say Biggersville offense without saying Jathan Hatch, Tre Gunn right now,” Biggersville head coach Case Ingram said. “That’s a good thing about having playmakers."
It didn’t take long for Biggersville to find the end zone Friday night, a recurring theme for the Lions. Hatch’s first score of the game came on a 47-yard run on Biggersville’s second play of the game. Biggersville scored a touchdown on each of its first four possessions.
Justin Verner ran the ball in for Hamilton in the second quarter to trim the lead to 27-20, but that was as close as Hamilton would get. Tre Gunn had interceptions on back-to-back drives for Biggersville, and that was enough to help Biggersville extend its advantage to 42-20 at halftime.
Hatch had three of his rushing touchdowns in the first half, and he had a 21-yard run on Biggersville’s first drive of the second half to cap off his night. Gunn exploded for a 78-yard run on the first play of its next possession to put the game out of reach. Gunn ended the night with a pair of rushing touchdowns and a pick six.
Hamilton did what it could to keep up offensively. Verner had a pair of rushing touchdowns, and Trent Jones had a couple of big runs, including a 70-yard score in the third quarter.
“It’s (Verner’s) first game at quarterback, he’s a sophomore, he’s never played quarterback for us… he’s got that Verner in him, though,” Hamilton head coach Wade Tackett said. “He’s a playmaker. He won us a couple games last year as a wide receiver and as a freshman. This year as a sophomore, we feel like he’s going to make some plays for us."
Extra Points
Turning Point: Two interceptions late in the first half led to two touchdowns for Biggersville and a 42-20 halftime lead.
Point Man: Hatch ran for 146 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries.
Talking Point: "I didn't think 55 points was on the cards, but at the same time, when our guys start rolling like they do, anything's possible." – Ingram
Notes
Biggersville had three rushing touchdowns of 40 yards or more
Jones had two rushes of 50 yards or more for Hamilton
Biggersville had three different rushers score touchdowns in the first half
