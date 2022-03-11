It’s hard to overstate what the Biggersville and Booneville basketball programs accomplished last week in Jackson.
Biggersville swept the Class 1A state titles, and Booneville did the same in 3A. Before this year, such a sweep had happened only 10 times in state basketball history, and this marked the first time two schools did it in the same year.
The very first school to do it was Fulton, in 1951. The last team to do it before this year was East Oktibbeha, in 2007. I remember those teams, featuring April Sykes and Jenirro Bush, and Sykes remains one of the best high school players I’ve ever seen.
It’s hard to say which names from Biggersville and Booneville will stick in our collective memory, partly because all four teams were so well-balanced. None of the players are superstars, although some might be in a year or two.
Maybe someone like Kedrick Simmons, Booneville’s 6-foot-6 freshman. He had 13 points and 10 rebounds in the title game and made a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
Biggersville has a beast in the post in 6-2 junior Asia Stafford. She totaled 35 points and 29 rebounds in the semifinals and title game, but even scarier for opponents than Stafford is that the Lady Lions are losing only one player to graduation.
For as talented as all of these teams are, they are steered by two of the area’s best coaches. Cliff Little coaches both Biggersville teams, and Michael Smith coaches both Booneville squads. I’m not certain about this, but this year might mark the first time that one coach has led two teams to a title at the same time.
Coaching two basketball teams is more demanding than we can imagine. Winning championships with both in the same year? Before last week, it seemed quite unlikely.
Ponder for a moment what Little and Smith had to do on championship day. After coaching their girls to a win and hoisting a trophy and hugging countless people, these two had to try and come down from the emotional high to focus on the next game, which tipped off just a few minutes later.
“You’ve got to give credit to coach Little,” Biggersville senior Brooks Brand said. “He’s got three in two years. It’s hard to do.”
Indeed, this was the second-straight championship for Biggersville’s boys. They lose five key seniors off this team, so I don’t know that they’ll make it three in a row.
As for Booneville, both teams should bet set up nicely for another run. But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Let’s just appreciate what happened last week, because we might not see it again for a long time.