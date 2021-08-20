• Completed 38 of 55 passes for 622 yards, 14 TDs and 3 INTs; had 9 rushing TDs.
Zae Davis, RB/WR, Sr.
• Had 583 yards, 11 TDs combined rushing and receiving.
Cole Butler, C/DL, Jr.
• Key returning starter on both sides of the ball.
COACHING ‘EM UP
After leading the Lions to their first state championship game, coach Stan Platt retired. Replacing him is Case Ingram, an assistant the past three seasons. He served as defensive coordinator in 2020.
OFFENSE
When Quinton Knight went down with a season-ending injury last summer, Drew Rowsey stepped into the quarterback role and was solid.
Ingram said Rowsey, a sophomore, will have “a lot more control of the offense this year.” Rowsey won’t have a big back like Goldman Butler to hand it off to, but Jathan Hatch (So.) and Zae Davis (Sr.) bring speed to the table.
The versatile Davis will also play receiver, along with Jarell Jones (Sr.) and Dylan Rowsey (Sr.).
The offensive line returns two starters in center Cole Butler (Jr.) and left tackle Logan Turnbough (Sr.), a fourth-year starter.
DEFENSE
Speed will play a big part on this side of the ball, where seven starters were lost.
Davis and Jones bring that trait to the cornerback positions, while Dylan Rowsey will return as free safety.
Zyonn Mayes (Sr.) is back at outside linebacker and will be joined by Hunter Johnson (Jr.) and Zack Winters (Sr.).
Butler is the lone returning starter on the defensive line, but this could be a very strong unit – literally. Powerlifter Donovan Shelley (Jr.) and 6-foot-4, 250-pound Khi Adams (Sr.) are ready to show out.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Dylan Rowsey is expected to punt, while Tate Smith (Fr.) will handle kickoffs. In the return game, look for Davis, Hatch, Jones and Tre Mayes (So.) to all get a shot.
X-FACTOR
Biggersville allowed just 8.1 points per game last season. If the newcomers on defense can hold their own, the Lions should again be able to make a deep playoff run.
COACH SPEAK
“This is the best weightroom participation we’ve had in the summer since I’ve been at Biggersville.” – Case Ingram