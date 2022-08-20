Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-1A
2021 record: 9-3, 6-1 (reached 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Case Ingram (2nd year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jathan Hatch
RB, Jr.
• Rushed for 1,048 yards, 12 TDs on 119 carries.
Drew Rowsey
QB, Jr.
• Completed 60.7% of passes for 1,692 yards, 22 TDs, 3 INTs.
Dylan Rowsey
WR/FS, Sr.
• Had 550 yards, 7 TDs receiving; made 79 tackles, 3 INTs.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Case Ingram had a strong debut season. This will be his fifth year total with the program.
OFFENSE
Ingram wants an even stronger running game this season, and that starts with the offensive line. Ty Dildy (So.), Tatum Mays (So.) and Donovan Shelley (Sr.) all return to a unit that Ingram feels is much stronger now.
Jathan Hatch (Jr.) is coming off a breakout season and will have help from Tre Gunn (Jr.) and promising freshman Jayce Taylor. Gunn will also spend time at receiver as he tries to fill the shoes of Zae Davis, who accounted for 1,218 yards of offense last season.
Dylan Rowsey (Sr.) will again be a big target for his brother, Drew Rowsey (Jr.). The latter was efficient last year and took care of the ball, tossing just three interceptions.
DEFENSE
Mays and Shelley will also start up front on this side of the ball. In Biggersville’s 3-5 scheme, linebackers will be Logan Ellsworth (Jr.), Hunter Johnson (Sr.), Austin Mays (Jr.), Malachi Stafford (Sr.) and Taylor.
Dylan Rowsey returns at free safety, while Gunn and Hatch will be the cornerbacks.
The Lions allowed just 9.6 points per game in division play last year.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Dylan Rowsey will be the punter, while Eli Nguyen (Fr.) takes over kicking duties. Rowsey will also be back on returns, along with Gunn, Hatch and Stafford.
X-FACTOR
If the Lions can replace the production of Zae Davis, they’ll be a contender in 1A again.
COACH SPEAK
“I feel like offensively we’ll be a lot more balanced as far as our run-pass than we were last year.” – Case Ingram
