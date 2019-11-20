Biggersville’s home playoff game against Noxapater has been moved from Friday to Thursday.
The move was prompted by the weather forecast, which calls for rain Friday.
Biggersville (10-1), the Division 1-1A champ, is looking to reach the North final for the first time in program history. Noxapater (11-2) is coming off its first playoff win in seven years, beating Myrtle 43-0 last week.
In Class 2A, East Webster’s game at Northside will remain on Friday but has been moved to Coahoma Community College.