Case Ingram has arrived at his destination right on time.
Ingram will be the next head football coach at Biggersville, replacing Stan Platt, who led the program to historic heights over five seasons before retiring. The 31-year-old Ingram, a Kossuth graduate, has been a Lions assistant coach for three years and was promoted to defensive coordinator prior to last season.
When interviewing for his first coaching and teaching job in March of 2012, Ingram was asked by Center Hill principal George Loper where he saw himself in 10 years.
“As the head coach of a state championship program,” he answered.
Ingram takes over a program that Platt transformed from a doormat to a Class 1A power. On his watch, the Lions broke a 20-year playoff drought, reached the 2020 state championship game, and had a record of 47-16.
Ingram believes the culture Platt established has grown strong roots. From principal Pete Seago on down, administrators and coaches encourage students to play multiple sports.
“The tradition is there at Biggersville now,” he said.
Ingram spent five years as a Center Hill football assistant. He served as co-defensive coordinator in his final season there, under Alan Peacock. He then took the same position at Corinth when he and his wife Bradi – “my biggest supporter and fan” – decided to start a family.
After one season there, Ingram was hired at Biggersville.
“Through a series of events I was able to learn both sides of the ball, offensively and defensively. Everything just kind of fell into my lap, really,” he said.
Biggersville lost in the 1A title game in December when Lumberton scored a late touchdown. For Ingram and his players, there is still more to accomplish.
As he strives toward that goal, Ingram will lean on one particular piece of advice Platt gave him.
“One of the biggest things that coach Platt taught me was just be who I am as a coach and be comfortable doing whatever it is,” Ingram said. “That was one thing he stressed to me, especially defensively, don’t worry about what everybody says. Do what you want to do, do what you’re comfortable with, and just be you as a coach.”