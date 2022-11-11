BIGGERSVILLE - Biggersville ran 10 offensive plays in the first half of its Class 1A playoff opener. That’s all the Lions needed to lay a 48-0 Friday night smackdown on West Tallahatchie to advance to the second round.
“The guys have been really focused all week. They came out and played hard,” Biggersville coach Case Ingram said.
Biggersville (11-0) will put its undefeated season on the line to host Simmons next week in a playoff rematch. It will be 364 days since the Blue Devils ended the Lions’ 2021 season.
The Lions played hard, but also fast. Biggersville recovered an accidental onside kick and scored less than 10 seconds into the game on Jathan Hatch’s 32-yard touchdown run.
On their third offensive play, Tre Gunn ran it in from 22 yards out. Two more offensive plays later, quarterback Drew Rowsey found his brother Dylan Rowsey for a 35-yard touchdown.
“We’ve got a lot of weapons,” Ingram said. “We’ve got Jathan. We’ve got Dylan. We’ve got Drew, Jayce (Taylor), Tre … It’s really nice to have all those guys.”
West Tallahatchie (6-6) ran 18 plays in the first quarter, but never threatened. Biggersville nearly had a pair of pick-sixes. Gunn returned an interception to the 2-yard line to set up a short scoring run from Taylor before Hatch took a pick to the house for a 41-0 halftime lead.
Offensively, Hatch finished with 93 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Gunn closed the scoring with a 32-yard touchdown catch from Rowsey.
“Coach gave us a big speech, talking all week about how we can make a statement,” Hatch said. “That rode with us all week.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: The Lions' recovery on the opening kick set the tone for the night.
Point Man: Junior RB Jathan Hatch ran seven times for 93 yards and two touchdowns and had a pick-6.
Talking Point: “We knew if we could get (Jathan) rolling, special things were going to happen.” – Biggersville coach Case Ingram
Notes
• The shutout was Biggersville’s fourth of the season. The Lions have allowed more than eight points only three times.
• Freshman Case Hilliard recovered the onside kick that led to a touchdown less than a minute in.
• Biggersville QB Drew Rowsey completed all five of his passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
