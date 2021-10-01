BIGGERSVILLE • Both Biggersville and Tupelo Christian’s climbs to the top tier of Class 1A football have been in sync, nearly step-for-step.
In 2017, TCPS made the playoffs for the first time as a program, going 7-4, and Biggersville ended its 20-year postseason drought that same year with an 8-4 mark.
Since then, both programs have elevated themselves to the point where their paths crossed in last season’s playoffs, where Biggersville outmanned TCPS in the second round on its path to a state runner-up finish.
Tonight, the two meet again as both teams jockey for the inside track for the Division 1-1A championship.
“We’ve both been two teams that have came along this ride together to improvement,” TCPS head coach Shaune Holiday said. “Now with us playing them, normally for the No. 1 spot, it’s become pretty cool.”
This year’s matchup is almost exchanging styles from that of last season.
TCPS graduated 22 seniors from last season’s squad, including several players at the skill positions, causing Holiday to lean on his large offensive line, which is paving the way for freshman running back Emmanuel Randle.
Randle has 350 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per carry.
For Biggersville, the Lions lost four offensive lineman and star running back Goldman Butler, which led to first-year head coach Case Ingram making a call to use his team’s speed to their advantage with weapons like Zae Davis, Jathan Hatch, JaRell Jones and Chamblee (Ga.) transfer Dietrich Shugars.
“The first guy that hired me as an assistant, he said, ‘Look coach, don’t make it complicated. You just get your playmakers the ball. That’s all you got to do calling plays,’” said Ingram.
Davis, in particular, is showcasing his explosive ability in limited touches. The senior has 246 yards and four touchdowns on just eight carries. In two kickoff returns, he has 98 yards and a touchdown, while adding another score on a punt return this season.
The Lions are averaging 38.8 points per game this season, and 52.0 points over the last two weeks.
“Ever since I was in school in the 90s, Biggersville has always had great athletes,” said Holiday. “I feel like this year more than any, maybe we can control the clock a little bit with our running game.”
“We’re going to try to do to them, hopefully, what they did to us (last year).”
Also tonight
• North Pontotoc (2-3) and Ripley (4-1) open Division 2-4A play. The Tigers are 15-3 against the Vikings but have split the series over the last two seasons.
• Aberdeen (2-3) hosts Amory (2-3) in the annual A-Game and each team's Division 4-3A opener. The Panthers have won the last three meetings.
• No. 1 large school Tupelo (5-0, 1-0) visits No. 4 Oxford (3-2, 1-0) in a battle of star-studded defenses. Tupelo’s last win over the Chargers came in 2017.