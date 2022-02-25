INGOMAR - Biggersville won the battle of the boards and featured a relentless transition game in their 58-40 win over Ingomar on Friday night in 1A girls basketball.
Biggersville (28-2) will face Lumberton on Monday at Jackson in the 1A girls state semifinals.
The game took a serious turn in the third quarter as Biggersville turned a 26-25 halftime lead into a 46-30 advantage after going on a 20-5 scoring spree.
"There was no doubt, we were able to pull away from them there, you know you rebound the basketball, attack the rim hit then some free throws down the stretch," Biggersville coach Cliff Little said. "Defense and rebounds were the difference, but we said if we could beat them down the court and we could our-rebound them, we felt pretty good about our chances."
Biggersville also got balanced scoring from four of their starters that finished the night in double figures.
Biggersville took a narrow lead after a quarter at 16-14 as they relied on their inside game of Asia Stafford and Goldee Butler with Seago also driving the paint to score from close in. The trio scored all of the Lady Lion points.
Ingomar countered with the outside sharpshooting of Lindsey Dillard and Cadie Jo Byrd who combined for 12 points.
The Lady Falcons got the upper-hand on the scoreboard in the second period as they hit for 11 points while Biggersville scored 10 for the 26-25 Biggersville lead at intermission.
"We were fortunate, they are really good, Coach Adair is top-notch and we have all kinds of respect for him and his program," Little said. "I was honored to play here in this game and the atmosphere was like the old days, I enjoyed it. I'm just so proud of our girls."
Seago led all scorers with her 17 points. Aaliyah Moody and Stafford both finished the night with 13 points while Butler hit for 10.
Ingomar had two players in double figures as Dillard and Byrd hit for 10 points apiece. Katie Beth Hall chipped in seven points in her final game.
Ingomar finished their season with a 31-5 record.
Three-Pointers
TURNING POINT: Biggersville outscored Ingomar 20-5 during the third quarter, turning a one point lead into a 16 point margin at 46-30.
POINT MAKER: Hannah Seago sliced and diced her way for Biggersville as she hit for 17 points with many of those coming in the transition game.
TALKING POINT: "If you look at the other quarters and then see that quarter, it was 20-5, that kinda sticks out, but more-so what sticks out is we had in the stats that we were out-rebounded 44 to 27, then transition points, things that we knew were their strengths and we were just unable to stop them. As a coach, I wish I could have done more to prepare us for that and when you look at the end of the year, that's the toughest part." - Ingomar coach Trent Adair