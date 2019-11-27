OXFORD – Kylan Blackmon is putting himself on the radar.
The senior guard scored 35 points to lead Oxford, the Daily Journal’s No. 6-ranked team, to a 72-60 win over No. 8 Houston on Tuesday night at the Oxford Charger Challenge.
For coach Drew Tyler, Blackmon’s performance was the latest piece of evidence that he is an elite player.
“Blackmon has been under the radar,” Tyler said. “I think he’s one of the best players in Mississippi.”
The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder has become more of a force around the basket this season. Tyler said that’s due to work done in the weightroom.
“The weightroom has been tremendous for me,” Blackmon said. “My game has transformed tremendously since last year.”
Against Houston (5-2), Blackmon spent much of the first half misfiring from 3-point range. He changed his approach after halftime, when he scored 23 of his points – 13 of them on layups or free throws.
He got a couple of 3-pointers to fall as well, his last one giving Oxford (5-2) a 65-55 lead with 3:30 left in the game.
Houston led 34-31 at halftime and maintained a slim edge throughout most of the third quarter.
The Chargers trailed 49-48 entering the fourth, but a Blackmon layup gave them the lead for good at 51-49.
Xavier Virges led the Hilltoppers with 23 points and made seven 3-pointers, but he was limited to six points in the second half.
“We went to a one-guard front on defense, trying to push the ball to the wings,” Tyler said. “Virges was bringing (the ball) down, so he would give it up. We liked that. We wanted to keep his touches down in the second half. And finally we started blocking out and limiting them to one shot.”
Three-pointers
Turning Point: After Houston pulled within 55-53 on a Shemar Crawford jumper, Oxford went on a 14-2 run.
Point Maker: Blackmon scored 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Talking Point: “Second half, we really reaped the benefits of hitting some perimeter shots, and we were able to go to a five-out offense, and Blackmon was able to get to the goal,” Tyler said.