The annual Bernard Blackwell All-Star Football Classic kicks off today.

The North and South squads will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Gulfport High School. The game is for high school seniors.

Several area players are on the North roster, including Tupelo’s Romero Hampton, Houston’s Red Parker and Oxford’s Keegan Wilfawn.

The North’s head coach is Tyrone Shorter of Louisville. Two of his assistants are from Northeast Mississippi: John Keith of Nettleton and Ron Price of East Webster.

