FALKNER • Potts Camp quarterback Joshua Blake didn’t expect for everything to click on offense so early – but to his surprise, it did.
Blake ran for two touchdowns and passed for another two, racking up 216 yards of offense to lead the Cardinals to a 34-6 win over Falkner on Thursday night.
It was the season opener for both teams.
“I was shocked. I didn’t think I was going to be as effective because of how long we’ve been off,” said Blake. “I became more effective the longer we got into it and got it back going.”
Blake picked off a pass on Falkner’s opening drive to set up a short field. Two plays later he rushed in from 26 yards out for the early 7-0 lead.
Falkner answered with a 15-play, 58-yard drive that lasted until the 10:45 mark of the second quarter with one-yard keeper from Falkner’s Benton Hopkins but bobbled snap on the extra point, kept the score 7-6.
On the Cardinals’ third drive of the game, Blake added a nine-yard score.
Potts Camp recovered the ensuing onside kick and Blake then used his arm for a 45-yard strike to Ryan Sanders for the 21-6 lead.
“He’s one of our leaders and he’s really stepped up in the offseason,” said Potts Camp head coach Darrow Anderson. “We are going to ride him, whether with his arm or with his legs.”
Blake and Sanders hooked up again for a 40-yard score with 5:56 left in the third. Cody Taylor picked up a 31-yard touchdown run late in the fourth to cap the scoring.
The Cardinals’ defense held Falkner to just 106 yards of offense (104 rushing, 2 passing) and forced four turnovers.
Falkner’s Zion Grizzard had 14 carries for 85 yards.
“We were pretty aggressive for the first time in the last couple of years,” said Anderson of his defense. “That’s the first time I’ve seen us come out that physical.”
Extra points
Turning Point: Up 14-6, Potts Camp recovered the first of two successful onside kicks and capped it with a 45-yard touchdown pass from Joshua Blake to Ryan Sanders.
Point Man: Blake was 4-of-11, 101 passing yards and carried the ball 16 times for 115 yards and four total touchdowns.
Talking Point: “We have some little things we want to clean up but overall I’m pleased with the win.” – Potts Camp head coach Darrow Anderson.