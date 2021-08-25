Joshua Blake is looking forward to expanding his role in the Potts Camp offense.
The senior playmaker has served as the Cardinals’ quarterback the last two seasons, but there is an opportunity for him to branch out as both a running back and wide receiver.
“I’m comfortable with it. I’ve played all these positions before,” said Blake. “I know this is to help us as a team. When other teams are focused on me in a certain spot, we can move me around.”
Blake’s ability to run the ball made the move an easy decision for fourth-year head coach Darrow Anderson.
As a sophomore, Blake rushed for 864 yards and eight touchdowns, but really took the next step in the rushing game last season with 1,018 yards and 13 touchdowns in eight games.
“I feel like I have an even better jump going into this year,” Blake said.
The 6-foot, 200-pound dual threat won’t completely abandon the quarterback position, where he’s thrown for 1,007 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions over the last two years. Junior Peyton Aldridge is expected to split the snaps this season, but Anderson will bank on Blake’s experience, as well as athleticism, in certain packages.
One setback heading into the season is a minor surgery on his left knee on Aug. 3 to remove a cyst. Blake is questionable for Friday’s season opener at home against Falkner but is expected back in action soon.
Potts Camp beat Falkner 34-6 in last season’s opener. Blake scored four touchdowns – two rushing, two passing – and totaled 216 yards of offense in that game to help kickstart the Cardinals' season.
As Blake continued to have a productive season, his young teammates were adjusting to the high school scene. Potts Camp won its first two games last season before losing its last seven, including a forfeit loss to East Union due to COVID-19, and missing the playoffs.
With a good crop of returning starters, including four offensive lineman, Anderson hopes to see the rest of his team develop around their star.
“A lot of our ninth graders last season have all really developed and stepped up this year, so I think they are going to take some pressure of Josh this year,” said Anderson. “You won’t be able to key on just Joshua Blake this year to be able to stop us.”