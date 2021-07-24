FULTON • It might be the inaugural season for Baldwyn on the American Legion baseball scene, but it's making itself known pretty quick.
The Blue Aces advanced to the championship round of the American Senior Legion State Tournament after knocking off Pontotoc 9-8 on Saturday night.
“About 80 percent of the nucleus of our team is kids from East Union and Saltillo. These kids know what it takes to win,” said Baldwyn head coach Brad Mitchell. “Winning right out of the gate shows kids in the future that we are going to coach them up and play hard.”
Baldwyn will take on the Tupelo (23-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at ICC, needing to win twice as the 49ers are 2-0 in the state tournament, including a 12-2 win over Baldwyn on Friday night.
“They are going to be sitting over there with a dugout full of fresh arms,” said Mitchell. “...We’ll have to piece it together.”
Baldwyn took advantage of a depleted Pontotoc pitching staff, and its fatigue showed in the field as well. The Red Sox made eight errors and their pitchers combined to allow 13 free passes.
It was the fifth game in three days for Pontotoc, who defeated the Hub City Bombers 12-3 earlier on Saturday to advance in the loser’s bracket.
Pontotoc jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first, but that was quickly answered by three runs for Baldwyn off an error, a bases-loaded walk, and an RBI sac fly from Connor Timms.
Ty Roberson gave Pontotoc a 4-3 lead with an RBI single in the second, before Baldwyn took the lead with another three-run bottom half of the third.
Pontotoc mounted a comeback down 9-6 in the seventh but left the tying run at third base as Timms picked up the save in relief.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Down 4-3 in the third, the Blue Aces used three-straight walks and a passed ball to tie the game, then an error and an RBI single from Kaden Martin gave them the lead for good.
Big Stat: Of Baldwyn’s six hits, half came from Martin, who was 3 for 5 – all singles.
Coach Speak: “You play five games in a row, you’re going to be tired, and that showed in the early parts of the game.” - Pontotoc coach Nickey Browning