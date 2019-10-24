AMORY • The Booneville Blue Devils rebounded from a loss against Kossuth last week and put themselves back in a tie for first place in Division 1-3A with a 28-16 win over Amory on Thursday night.
Blue Devils running back Davian Price rushed for 234 yards and three touchdowns.
“He had a huge night, but you have to give those guys up front credit,” Booneville coach Mike Mattox said. “We played the best defensive ball game we have played, too, to hold them to 16 points.”
Amory recorded a safety after downing a punt at the 1-yard line midway through the first quarter, but the first half was all Booneville from there.
Price put the Blue Devils up 7-2 with his first TD run of the night for two yards, then extended it after breaking loose for 36 yards with 2:45 left in the second.
The Panthers finally found the end zone as time expired in the third after Booneville attempted a field goal that was no good. Hunter Jones hit Jay Hampton on a jump ball for a 20-yard touchdown pass to cut it to 14-9.
Booneville answered immediately as L.J. Shumpert hauled in a 67-yard pass from John Daniel Deaton.
Jones cut it to a one-score game again on a 9-yard keeper, but Price iced the win with his third touchdown with 4:33 to go.
“Last week was pretty tough, but we’re not through,” Mattox said. “We have one game left against a good Nettleton ballclub.”
Extra points
Turning Point: The Blue Devils’ two fourth-quarter touchdowns that extended their lead.
Point Man: Price rushed for 234 yards and 3 TD on 27 carries.
Talking Point: “We made too way many mistakes to win a football game that was this meaningful. Hopefully we can use it as a learning lesson and win next week to lock up a home playoff game.” – Amory coach Allen Glenn
Notes
• Amory was threatening to score in the final three minutes but turned it over on downs.
• Hunter Jones was 13 of 23 for 245 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 77 yards.
• Booneville hosts Nettleton next week, while Amory travels to Belmont.