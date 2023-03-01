JACKSON – Booneville’s boys have become an unstoppable force.
The Blue Devils rolled to another big win Wednesday, beating Morton 66-50 in the Class 3A state semifinals at the Mississippi Coliseum. They’ll go for a second-straight gold ball at 3 p.m. Saturday against Southeast Lauderdale.
Booneville has won 23 in a row, and most of the games haven’t been close. It’s been the same story in the playoffs, with an average margin of victory of 27 points.
But head coach Michael Smith doesn’t think his team has peaked.
“I don’t know that they’ve reached it yet,” he said. “They’ve played halves at times. … I think sometimes they get bored. And that’s the biggest thing is keeping them motivated to play and hopefully be their best when it’s required.”
Booneville (29-2) turned in a dominant first half against Morton (22-6), taking a 35-16 lead into the break. But the boredom Smith mentioned creeped in, and the Panthers starting making a push behind a pressing defense. They got within 11 points, at 47-36, by the end of the third quarter.
Booneville gathered itself and finished off the game. Landon Brown drained a 3-pointer for a 52-38 lead early in the fourth, and a 3-point play by Dicorean McGee made it 55-39 with 5:07 left.
“I thought we were really good defensively,” Smith said of the first half. “I thought we were real close to breaking them; you could see the frustration from them at times, and they were struggling to get back in transition.”
Brown led the Blue Devils with 20 points. The junior guard struggled early in the season to find his shot, but he’s regained his touch the past couple of months.
“He’s one of the best shooters in the state of Mississippi. I’d put my money on him against anybody that you can put out there,” Smith said.
Jayden Bowie led Morton with 20 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Booneville outscored Morton 21-7 in the second quarter.
Point Maker: Brown was 8 of 10 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range.
Talking Point: “Basketball is about playing your role for the team, and my role is a shooter, so if I’m open, it’s my job to hit it.” – Brown
