As Booneville tries to regroup, Amory will offer no quarter.
The two teams meet tonight in Amory in a crucial Division 1-3A affair. The host Panthers (7-2, 3-0) are red hot, having won six-straight games.
Booneville (6-2, 2-1), meanwhile, is coming off a 44-43 upset loss to Kossuth last week. The Blue Devils saw a 15-point halftime lead quickly evaporate in the third quarter, and the game unraveled from there.
“I hope they learned that we play four quarters, we don’t play three,” Booneville coach Mike Mattox said. “We came out of the dressing room up 29-14, and then we turned the ball over and gave them a short field twice, and next thing you know it’s 29-28 before we even got a hold of ourselves.”
Booneville lost three fumbles in the game. That’s not something it can afford to do against Amory, which has a balanced offense that averages 376.3 yards per game and can quickly get points out of turnovers.
Hunter Jones has passed for 1,546 yards and 18 touchdowns with only three interceptions, while freshman running back Charleston French has rushed for 902 yards and six TDs.
“With them, it’s pick your poison,” Mattox said.
A veteran offensive line makes life relatively easy for Jones, French and Amory’s other skill players. There is youth at other positions on the field, but they’ve grown up quickly during this winning streak.
“We had a little success there about four, five, six weeks ago, and they’ve expanded on that,” coach Allen Glenn said. “They’re playing with a little confidence right now.”
Booneville has plenty of offensive weapons, too, most notably athlete Davian Price. The senior has accounted for 1,179 yards of offense and has scored 21 touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams.
John Daniel Deaton has been efficient, completing 63% of his passes for 1,271 yards, 12 TDs and five interceptions.
“Price has to have his best game, and we’ve got some other folks around him,” Mattox said. “John Daniel has to come out and throw the ball well. We just have to keep balanced.”