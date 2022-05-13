On paper, it’s a wonder the Booneville baseball team’s season hasn’t ended yet.
During the regular season, the Blue Devils had a paltry .216 team batting average. And the pitching was merely OK, with a 4.35 ERA.
Then the playoffs began, and it’s like the Booneville team that won last season’s Class 3A state title had returned from the dead. Through three rounds, the Devils are hitting .338, and the pitching staff has an ERA of 0.98.
After cruising past North Panola in the first round, Booneville swept Nettleton, the Daily Journal’s No. 3-ranked team. Then came a series against Water Valley, which had beaten the Blue Devils in both regular-season meetings.
After dropping the opener 4-3, Booneville won the next two to advance to this weekend’s North half series against Amory. Despite the unlikely run, this team is still below .500, with a 15-16 record.
“That confidence is there, that these guys have kind of been there, done that,” first-year Booneville coach Andy McGregor said. “That’s not with an arrogance, but it’s most definitely with some confidence that they’ve earned the right to be here.”
While Booneville is the defending champ, not many experienced players returned from that 2021 squad. One who did was senior Ben Davis, who was known more for his pitching than his hitting – he batted just .274 last season.
Now, he leads the team with a .364 average. That’s despite starting the season in an 0-for-15 slump. Since recording his first hit eight games into the season, Davis is batting .452.
“I described it the other day as (he’s) kind of unconscious,” McGregor said. “One thing we’ve worked on a lot is just simplifying everything.”
Davis has continued to be a stalwart on the mound, too. He’s 5-3 with a 1.31 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings. He tossed a complete game three-hitter in Booneville’s Game 2 win over Water Valley.
Guys like Zane Gann and Kade White have also come up big on the bump.
“Once again, it goes back to keeping it simple,” McGregor said. “We want to throw a lot of strikes. We want to throw fastballs in breaking ball counts. We want to throw breaking balls in fastball counts.”
One area where Booneville has not excelled in the playoffs is in the field. After committing just 17 errors in the regular season, the Devils have made 19 in seven playoff games.
But it hasn’t cost them yet, partly because they’ve turned four double plays over the last two series. Booneville has become one of those teams that just somehow finds a way.
These guys were 9-14 entering the playoffs, and I’m not sure how many people expected them to make another run at Pearl. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year, but if the Blue Devils keep it up, it could be a whole lot more than that.
Said McGregor: “That belief is definitely there.”