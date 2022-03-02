JACKSON – Booneville is getting another shot at a gold ball.
The Blue Devils turned a tight affair into a rout, running past St. Patrick 66-47 in the MHSAA Class 3A boys semifinals on Wednesday at Mississippi Coliseum.
They will face Southeast Lauderdale at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Booneville (26-5), which lost in last year’s title game, took control of a close game in the third quarter. Kedrick Simmons and Alec Nunley sparked the offense, and L.J. Shumpert led a strong defensive effort against St. Patrick scoring machine Nicholas Krass.
Krass, who scored 14 points in the first half, was held to four in the third quarter as Booneville turned a 29-28 halftime lead into a 43-36 edge entering the fourth.
“I thought we did a better job of keeping him out of transition,” Booneville coach Michael Smith said. “He’s dangerous in every phase, but when he gets a head of steam coming at you, he’s hard to handle.”
A layup by Simmons gave the Blue Devils a 30-29 lead, and his leaner moments later made it 34-29. Nunley drilled a 3-pointer late in the quarter for a 43-34 edge.
“I turned down one shot, and I said in my head, ‘I’m about to knock this dude’s brains out the next play,’” Nunley said. “I came off a screen and immediately shot it, and that got me going.”
Nunley finished with 16 points, 12 of which he scored after halftime. Simmons, a 6-foot-6 freshman, had 13 points and seven rebounds.
After falling behind 9-2, Booneville got going during a frenetic second quarter that saw four ties and seven lead changes. A Landon Brown free throw with 0.4 seconds left gave the Devils a 28-27 halftime lead.
“Once we got level, we kind of stayed there for a little bit, and it was a new game,” Smith said.
Krass finished with 27 points to lead St. Patrick (31-3).
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Booneville went on a 12-2 run in the third quarter to open up a 40-31 lead.