Booneville’s basketball team is not yet whole, but it’s piecing things together.
COVID-19 has hit the Blue Devils as hard as it has anyone. Their season didn’t even begin until Nov. 19 because of football, and they’ve been going in stops and starts ever since.
Booneville (3-2) managed to play three games last week, two of them without head coach Michael Smith, as he was in quarantine. One of those games was an upset loss to Alcorn Central, 67-64, on Friday. But Smith returned Saturday, and his team bounced back with a 50-44 win against Saltillo at the BIGG Classic in Biggersville.
“It was an eye-opening thing for me personally as a coach to not be able to be there at practice or at games with the team. That’s a hard thing,” Smith said.
“This is the first day that some of these kids have been in a practice or game with me this year, because some were quarantined when we came out of football, and then we got into the team thing, and then we got into this. So it’s been a circus.”
Booneville, No. 9 in this week’s Daily Journal rankings, went into quarantine after its second game and didn’t play for another 18 days. Smith has yet to conduct a full team practice,
Star player Trey McKinney came out of quarantine Wednesday and played against Alcorn Central and Saltillo. He started slowly against Saltillo, with foul trouble keeping him on the bench.
But in the second half, he camped out in the middle of Saltillo’s 2-3 zone and found some openings, scoring 13 points.
“My coach, he just trusted me. He put me in the middle and let me play my game,” McKinney said.
Despite his slow start, Booneville led 23-22 at halftime. The Blue Devils have several other capable scorers, including Kaleb Guy and Billy Johnson, who scored 13 and 10 points, respectively.
“I was so proud of our other kids to step up defensively and compete to keep us in there until he could (get going),” Smith said. “He’s just a difference maker offensively.”
Booneville returns to action tonight when it hosts Lafayette, and McKinney hopes his team can get rolling.
“We’re on a mission now,” he said. “Don’t lose any more games – that’s the mission.”