BOONEVILLE • Saltillo faced a one-point deficit in the waning moments of the fourth quarter against Pine Grove on Saturday, but head coach Titus Goree knew exactly who to call on when they needed it most.
Saltillo’s Mya Bobo caught the ball in the post and turned in for the game-winning basket with 14 seconds left, lifting the Lady Tigers to a 38-37 win over the three-time defending 1A champs.
“It was a big bucket,” Goree said. “The team did well to get her the ball. We took our time to get what we wanted and she did a great job of turning and finishing right there.”
Pine Grove (18-8) led 24-18 at halftime after starting the first quarter on an 8-0 run.
Loren Elliott began the second half with a layup but Saltillo (13-10) gave the Lady Panthers a taste of their own medicine on the defensive end, clamping down to hold Pine Grove scoreless for the next six minutes as the Lady Tigers ripped off a 12-0 run to take a 30-26 lead.
Elliott sank a pair from the line with 1:14 left for Pine Grove’s only four points of the third.
“That’s kind of what we hang our hat on is our defense,” claimed Goree. “We played good defense in the second half and got out in transition. I thought we were hesitant in the first half and I told them we had to start being aggressive.”
Pine Grove’s Kenzie Miller began the fourth with layup to tie the game at 30-30. From there, the two teams traded free throws with Saltillo taking a 36-35 lead with 1:49 remaining on a pair of makes from Ashton Lovelace.
With 1:20 on the clock, Miller sank a baseline floater to regain the lead. After a Saltillo turnover on their next possession, Pine Grove missed two free throws that set up Bobo’s game winner.
Miller and Elliott both led Pine Grove with 10 points apiece.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Bobo scored the game-winning basket with a post move with 14 seconds left.
Point Maker: Bobo notched a game-high 14 points on five field goals.
Talking Point: “We have a couple of girls that are great finishers. We try to get them the ball late in games. We tried to take our time and get what we wanted against a fantastic defensive team.” -Goree said.