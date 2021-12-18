Madison Booker is one of the top juniors in the nation, but she had an all-star supporting cast in Saturday’s 60-41 win over Tupelo at the Tupelo Christmas Shootout.
The 6-foot Booker had a game-high 25 points and nine rebounds, but she was just one of five Lady Mavericks to score during a decisive 13-1 run in the third quarter.
“Maddie does a great job of scoring, but she’s got teammates, and that’s what helps,” Germantown coach Jamie Glasgow said. “It’s hard to face guard her, it’s hard to double-team her, because she’s got good teammates who can score when they try to do that kind of stuff.”
Despite Booker being held scoreless for nearly the entire second quarter, Germantown (11-2) took a 30-26 lead into halftime. Tupelo (10-3), ranked No. 1 by the Daily Journal, pulled ahead 34-32 early in the third quarter with the help of a 3-pointer and a fast-break layup by Mikayla Riley.
But the Lady Wave scored just one point over the final six minutes of the period, settling for jump shots over Germantown’s 2-3 zone. Tupelo was 1 of 10 from 3-point range in the quarter and 5 of 29 for the game.
“We’ve seen it a lot this year,” Tupelo coach Matt Justice said of the 2-3 zone. “We got comfortable with it, then we kind of went back to where we were a couple of weeks ago against the zone of just settling.”
The long misses helped Germantown dominate the rebounding battle. The Lady Mavs out-rebounded Tupelo 41-22 on the game, including 31-3 in the second half.
Marian Jenkins led the way with 13 boards, while Alana Rouser had 10.
“That’s where the game was won,” Justice said. “That’s something we’ve been strong in, and tonight they concentrated on being the better rebounding team, and they just dominated us on it.”
Lamarah Cleaves led Tupelo with 11 points and eight rebounds.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: A 13-1 run gave Germantown a 45-35 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Point Maker: Booker shot 6 of 17 from the field and 10 of 11 from the free throw line.
Talking Point: “The intensity we played with the second half is how we need to play the rest of the year.” – Booker