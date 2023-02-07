BOONEVILLE – For one night, Trenton Rocker got to don the uniform of his great-grandmother’s high school.
It was the purple and gold of Wick Anderson High School, which was Booneville’s all-Black high school from 1960 until integration in 1970. For their games against Baldwyn on Friday, the Booneville basketball teams honored those who attended Wick Anderson as a part of Black History Month.
It was a special night for Rocker, a senior forward, whose great-grandmother Mattie May Williams was a point guard for Wick Anderson’s basketball team. Williams was in attendance Friday.
“It’s nice that we get to remember them and show them that we care, and it means a lot to us,” Rocker said. “In some parts of the world people don’t really care. Being here, it’s a lot of love here. We honor those people, and that’s what I really like about it.”
Booneville assistant coach Chip Johnson first pitched the idea of having a Wick Anderson game. The rest of the coaching staff was immediately enthusiastic about the idea, especially Micah Moment. His father attended the school and played football there before graduating from Booneville in 1971.
“I thought it was a good idea and went to some of the people in the community that went to Wick Anderson, and they were on board. The idea kind of went from there,” Moment said.
The next step was finding a sponsor who would be willing to pay for the specialty uniforms. Once that was secured, head coach Michael Smith began designing the uniforms.
The Booneville community wholly embraced the idea of honoring Wick Anderson, as evidenced by the packed house Friday night.
“It’s just for my ancestors, to kind of pay respect to them, to get them in here to see our other kids play, to see how it’s changed from then to now,” Moment said.
For Smith, it was also a chance to teach his players some history – not only about Blacks gaining equal rights, but about their community. He hopes to make this a yearly event.
“I don’t think we do a good job of teaching this generation of kids our history. We need to know where we came from and where we are now,” Smith said. “… There are a lot of important people in our town that went to that school, and these kids don’t even understand that or know that. We were ecstatic to be able to honor them.”
