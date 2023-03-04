JACKSON – Kedrick Simmons had a chip on his shoulder.
Along with that, Booneville head coach Michael Smith made history.
Behind the play of Simmons and Dicorean McGee, the Blue Devils got past Southeast Lauderdale 70-51 to claim the MHSAA Class 3A state championship for a second consecutive season at the Mississippi Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.
It’s the fourth state title in school history for the Blue Devils (30-2).
Smith became the first head coach in Mississippi history to win back-to-back boys and girls state championships.
“I think he took it personal that he didn’t win Mr. Basketball for 3A, but I think that changed his whole mindset and prove to the world that he was a good player,” Smith said. “Back-to-back on something that’s never been done is just special.”
Booneville jumped out to a 9-0 lead, but Southeast Lauderdale responded with a 9-0 run to tie the game.
Each team kept trading baskets, and as time expired to end the first quarter, McGee hit a long range 3-pointer to give the Blue Devils a 20-16 lead.
To begin the second quarter, Booneville got back-to-back baskets to stretch its lead out to 24-16, and from that point every time Southeast Lauderdale cut into that lead they the Devils had an answer. They held a 30-23 led at halftime.
A 9-4 Blue Devil run to begin the third quarter gave Booneville a 39-27 lead. The Tigers did cut the deficit to 39-33 midway through the period, but a 7-2 run to end the quarter gave the Blue Devils a 46-35 lead at the end of the quarter.
Midway through the fourt,h Simmons hit a 3-pointer with 3:02 left to give Booneville a 60-45 lead and seal the game.
“We had trouble keeping them out of the lane, and they got there because of blown assignments, but I thought the physicality of our guys in the first half was the difference,” Smith said. “We challenged the kids that there was going to be a run in the game that physicality needed to be matched, and they did.”
Simmons had a game-high 24 points to lead Booneville and was named the game’s most valuable player.
McGee added 11 points, while Dalton Jackson and Landon Brown chipped in 10 points each for the Blue Devils.
“It was crazy cause I told my teammates I was ready to play, and I had a lot hanging on me cause I didn’t win Mr. Basketball,” Simmons said. “I had to show them I was worth, and they were letting us drive to the goal and gave me enough space to shoot the ball, and then we changed up defenses on them. It feels great to go back-to-back.”
Elliot Tulip had 13 points to lead Southeast Lauderdale, while 3A Mr. Basketball winner Demondre Graham added 10 points for the Tigers (23-5).
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Booneville went on a 7-2 run to end the third quarter to take a 46-35 lead and never had the lead cut under double digits.
Point Man: Simmons had a game-high 24 points to lead Booneville and also grabbed 11 rebounds.
Talking Point: "I was ready to play, and I had a lot hanging on me because I didn’t win Mr. Basketball.” –Simmons
