JACKSON – Booneville's boys returned, and this time they conquered.
Behind a stellar defensive performance in the second half, the Blue Devils got past Southeast Lauderdale 47-35 to claim the MHSAA Boys Class 3A state championship on Saturday afternoon at the Mississippi Coliseum.
It’s the fifth state title in school history for the Blue Devils (27-5) and their first since 2011. Last season, they lost in the championship game.
“Our size became a factor and as our defense goes our offense goes,” said Booneville coach Michael Smith, who led the Lady Blue Devils to a state title in the preceding game.
Booneville's boys fell behind early but ended the first quarter on a 8-0 run to take a 10-8 lead at the end of the opening quarter, then led 18-15 at halftime.
To begin the third quarter, the Blue Devils went on a 7-1 run to extend their lead to 25-16.
Booneville’s defense held SE Lauderdale to just five points in the third quarter on 2 for 11 shooting from the field. The Blue Devils held a 29-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
SE Lauderdale got back-to-back baskets to cut the Booneville lead down to five points at 29-24, but Kedrick Simmons hit a three-pointer with 6:41 left to extend the lead to 32-24 and the Blue Devils held on from there.
Simmons had 13 points for the Blue Devils.
“We had to weather their storm and we knew they would give us problems with their length. We’ve been punched in the mouth several times and to not flinch and once we got the lead we had to stretch them out,” Smith said. “Kedrick is just a freshmen and that’s big shot for him and we were able to close it out. It’s hard to win this thing once and to do it twice in one day is a blessing.”
Josh Dukes had a game-high 15 points to lead Booneville and was named the game’s most valuable player.
“We’ve had to take punches and fight back. That’s what helped us in this game, and we’ve been here before and didn’t want to finish runner-up again,” Dukes said.
Dicorean McGee added 11 points for Booneville.
Eli Walker had 11 points to lead SE Lauderdale. The Tigers (18-11) were in the state title game for the first time in school history.
“We could never find a basket. You can’t score 35 points in state championship game and expect to win," said SE Lauderdale coach Centel Truman. “I’m so proud of my guys to get here and we going to make this is a routine of getting here and not a one hit wonder.”
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Simmons hit a three-pointer with 6:41 left to extend the Booneville lead to 32-24.
Point Maker: Dukes had a game-high school 15 points on 6 of 11 shooting.
Talking Point: "We had a revenge tour video made to remind us. Defense is what we do and that’s what won us this game," Dukes said.