Booneville boys come up BIGG, beat Byers By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Dec 11, 2021 54 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Josh Dukes led Booneville with 19 points Saturday, hitting 8 of his 14 field goal attempts. Brad Locke | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BIGGERSVILLE – Once Booneville flipped a switch on defense, it was a whole different ballgame.The No. 3-ranked Blue Devils overcame a 14-point deficit in the second half to knock off No. 5 H.W. Byers 73-60 at the BIGG Classic on Saturday afternoon.Byers (7-2) was in command until Booneville (7-0) employed a full-court press midway through the third quarter. A 46-32 deficit shrank to 56-53 by the end of the quarter.Two Dicorean McGee free throws gave the Blue Devils a 60-58 lead, and Byers never recovered.“We were in the midst of getting blown out. We had to change the narrative of the way we were playing,” Booneville coach Michael Smith said.After committing just three turnovers in the first half, Byers had 12 in the second. It didn’t help that the Lions’ best scorer and ball-handler, Michael James, was out sick.“With Michael not playing, that really hurt with my ball-handling,” Byers coach James Sales said. “... Fatigue played a big factor. We’re not deep.”Josh Dukes led Booneville with 19 points, while Kedrick Simmons had 16 despite battling early foul trouble. The Devils shot 59.2% from the field.“We got lucky that they didn’t just turn it over to us, they turned it over to us in stride to make layups and swing the momentum,” Smith said.Byers thrived in the first half behind the play of Devin Moore. He scored 15 of his 19 points before halftime, and he finished the game 8 of 11 from the floor with 11 rebounds.Byers shot 61.9% from the field.Three-PointersTurning Point: Booneville went on a 16-0 run to open up a 71-58 lead.Point Maker: Dukes made 8 of 14 from the field.Talking Point: “It really gets people. It’s a gambling thing, but when it works, it works.” – Dukes, on the power of his team's press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists