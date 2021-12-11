Josh Dukes

Josh Dukes led Booneville with 19 points Saturday, hitting 8 of his 14 field goal attempts.

BIGGERSVILLE – Once Booneville flipped a switch on defense, it was a whole different ballgame.

The No. 3-ranked Blue Devils overcame a 14-point deficit in the second half to knock off No. 5 H.W. Byers 73-60 at the BIGG Classic on Saturday afternoon.

Byers (7-2) was in command until Booneville (7-0) employed a full-court press midway through the third quarter. A 46-32 deficit shrank to 56-53 by the end of the quarter.

Two Dicorean McGee free throws gave the Blue Devils a 60-58 lead, and Byers never recovered.

“We were in the midst of getting blown out. We had to change the narrative of the way we were playing,” Booneville coach Michael Smith said.

After committing just three turnovers in the first half, Byers had 12 in the second. It didn’t help that the Lions’ best scorer and ball-handler, Michael James, was out sick.

“With Michael not playing, that really hurt with my ball-handling,” Byers coach James Sales said. “... Fatigue played a big factor. We’re not deep.”

Josh Dukes led Booneville with 19 points, while Kedrick Simmons had 16 despite battling early foul trouble. The Devils shot 59.2% from the field.

“We got lucky that they didn’t just turn it over to us, they turned it over to us in stride to make layups and swing the momentum,” Smith said.

Byers thrived in the first half behind the play of Devin Moore. He scored 15 of his 19 points before halftime, and he finished the game 8 of 11 from the floor with 11 rebounds.

Byers shot 61.9% from the field.

Three-Pointers

Turning Point: Booneville went on a 16-0 run to open up a 71-58 lead.

Point Maker: Dukes made 8 of 14 from the field.

Talking Point: “It really gets people. It’s a gambling thing, but when it works, it works.” – Dukes, on the power of his team's press

 

