MANTACHIE – Division 1-3A is a powerhouse for high school softball, with three teams from the division among the final four teams in the north half of the state in the Class 3A playoffs.
That number was reduced to two on Saturday. After a thrilling 2-1 walk-off victory Friday night, Booneville took down Mantachie with a convincing 11-0 victory to complete the sweep of their North semifinal series.
"We knew going into this, it was going to be a battle," Booneville head coach Jessica Taylor said. "We had our mind right, and we prepared for it all week."
The victory sets up a showdown with another division rival, Kossuth, after the Lady Aggies punched their own ticket to the North state finals with a series sweep of Nettleton.
The Lady Blue Devils (23-8), ranked No. 2 by the Daily Journal, got on the board early with a pair of runs in the first on Mantachie ace Ramsey Montgomery. After Amelia Nelson and Hallie Burns knocked back-to-back singles, Ikea Eckford reached on an error, which allowed both Burns and Nelson to score.
Booneville padded its lead with a run in the third and two more in the fifth to give the Lady Blue Devils a 5-0 advantage.
The seventh inning put an exclamation point on Booneville's offensive effort. Olivia Garrett led off the inning by blasting a solo home run to right-center. Booneville scored another five runs in the inning on five hits, extending the lead to 11-0.
Burns earned the victory in the circle for Booneville and went the whole seven innings, scattering three hits while striking out six Lady Mustangs. Montgomery took the loss for No. 4 Mantachie (23-8), giving up one earned run on four hits with three strikeouts in four innings of work.
Nelson led the Lady Blue Devils at the plate, going 4 for 5 on the day with two doubles and a pair of singles. Eckford and Kathryn Donahue also tallied doubles for Booneville. Allysa Gray's double was the lone extra-base hit for Mantachie, while Montgomery and Allie Ensey added a single apiece.
"I told (my players) that I was disappointed in the play today, however I'm really excited that we have all the young kids that we have coming back," Mantachie head coach Kristi Montgomery said. "They've gotten a little taste of being successful, being top eight in the state. I hate that it ends today, but I'm excited for the next few years."
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Booneville took a 5-0 lead into the seventh, but Garrett's solo home run kicked off a five-run inning that helped seal the victory for the Lady Blue Devils.
Big Stat: Booneville had 14 hits to Mantachie's 3.
Coach Speak: "I think the girls just knew what they had to do, and they came out there and got it done." – Taylor