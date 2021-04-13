KOSSUTH • Booneville was riding a four-game losing streak into a critical Division 1-3A series against Kossuth on Tuesday night.
The Blue Devils felt the importance of righting the ship and jumped out to a big lead to cruise to a 10-0 win in five innings over the No. 10-ranked Aggies.
“Coming off a tough week last week, where we struggled a little bit. We don’t like to read too much into it. We put the ball in the hands of our older guys that have got us here and tonight they were ready to play,” Booneville head coach Kevin Williams said.
Booneville (12-9, 6-2) came out in attack mode at the dish in the first inning, including two doubles from Kyle Church and Jackson McCoy to set up RBI singles from Ben Davis, John Daniel Deaton and Gage Harrelson for a quick 4-0 lead.
The heart of the Blue Devils’ lineup produced in a big way. The trio of Ben Sandlin, Ben Davis and McCoy combined to bat 9 for 12 with seven RBIs. All three hitters were 3 for 4, with Davis leading the team with four RBIs, including a two-run double in the fourth for a 6-0 lead.
A two-run single from Sandlin, followed by RBI singles from Davis and McCoy in the top of the fifth, gave Booneville the 10-0 lead.
“We rely heavily on those guys,” Williams said. “They are up there in the top four for a reason. Those guys provided a big punch.”
Davis also picked up the win on the mound, throwing five shutout innings, allowing five hits, striking out seven, and walking two.
“He looked like a veteran out there,” said Williams. “He filled the strike zone, had good stuff, kept his composure and was really in the game from start to finish.”
Jaxin Settlemires took the loss for Kossuth (15-8, 7-2) but went 2 for 3 at the plate. The Aggies travel to Booneville on Thursday to try and split the series and lock up the No. 1 seed entering the Class 3A playoffs.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Booneville scored four runs on five hits for a quick start in the first inning.
Big Stat: The Blue Devils racked up 13 hits – four doubles and nine singles.
Coach Speak: “We just didn’t come out and match their intensity from the start. It was over with quickly.” – Kossuth head coach Daniel Threadgill