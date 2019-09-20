SALTILLO • The Booneville Blue Devils staged a furious fourth-quarter comeback to stun the Saltillo Tigers on Friday night.
Booneville beat Saltillo, 35-20, as the two teams closed out non-division play.
Booneville trailed 20-14 with under five minutes left in the game, but scored three touchdowns in the final 4:32 to storm ahead.
Saltillo (1-4) was threatening in the red zone, but Davian Price stripped the ball and raced 83 yards to tie the game, 20-20, with 4:32 left. Noah Sisk’s PAT put Booneville (4-1) ahead by one point.
On the next drive, Saltillo fumbled on its first play, which led to a 4-yard touchdown run by Price that put Booneville up 28-20 with 2:03 left. On the next drive, Hunter Ellis returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown to put the game out of reach at 35-20.
“We kept battling and battling,” Booneville coach Mike Mattox said. “When somebody makes a play, someone else follows it up and it just keeps coming. Before you know it, you’re back in the ballgame or you’re ahead. I’m proud of these guys for battling.”
Price’s long touchdown was the momentum changer, but the Blue Devils’ defense was a force all night. Booneville forced seven turnovers and one turnover-on-downs.
Price had two interceptions and the big fumble recovery, and Ellis had two interceptions.
“Everybody started stepping up and played ball there at the end,” Price said. “Our secondary was playing poor for a while, but then we all started making plays.”
Booneville’s John Daniel Deaton threw two touchdown passes in the first half, one to Jackson McCoy and one to Ellis. Saltillo’s three touchdowns came on the ground. Jake Prather, Tyler Smith, and Caleb Agnew each reached the endzone.
Extra points
Turning Point: Price returned a fumble 83 yards for a touchdown to put Booneville up 21-20 with 4:32 left in the game.
Point Man: Tyler Smith finished with 181 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Talking Point: “Turnovers. We had a couple there in the first half, and then (Price) just takes the ball from our running back and that swung momentum. We tried to make some plays, and the turnovers just snowballed on us.” – Saltillo coach Ryan Summers.
Notes
• Tyler Smith left the game midway through the fourth quarter with an injury.
• Saltillo will open Division 1-5A play at Grenada next week.
• Booneville was held to 202 offensive yards.