AT A GLANCE

Division: 1-3A

2020 record: 6-3, 4-1 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)

Head coach: Mike Mattox (12th year)

3 PLAYERS TO WATCH

L.J. Shumpert, ATH, Sr.

• Will play cornerback, receiver, tailback and some quarterback.

J.D. Nanney, LB/TE, Sr.

• Had team-high 122 tackles, 10 TFL, 1 INT.

T.J. Brown, WR/CB, Sr.

• Made 25 tackles, 2 INTs; caught 17 passes for 258 yards.

COACHING ‘EM UP

For the second-straight year, head coach Mike Mattox has to replace his offensive coordinator. Will Upchurch was promoted to that spot.

Added to the staff were Brian Guy, a former West Point and Thrasher assistant, and Matt Stacy, who was New Site’s head coach when it had a team.

OFFENSE

Just three starters return on this side of the ball – none on the offensive line. Among the starting candidates are Gage Harrelson (Sr.) and Rece Davis (Sr.).

There are big shoes to fill at quarterback, too, where John Daniel Deaton was a three-year starter. Jack Farris (Jr.), Turner Foster (So.) and Ben Sandlin (Jr.) will all get a shot.

There will also be some QB packages for L.J. Shumpert (Sr.), who will play slot receiver and some running back.

Running back could be a by-committee effort. As for ball catchers, juniors T.J. Brown, Peyton Harris and Avery Kelly are in the mix. J.D. Nanney (Sr.) will play H-back, tight end and slot receiver.

DEFENSE

Nanney’s biggest impact will come on defense. Last season’s leading tackler mans the middle linebacker spot and will be flanked by Trenton Rocker (Jr.) and Zion Young (Jr.), among others.

Harrelson returns to start at nose guard, with Davis Koon (Sr.) and Landon Ragin (So.) also playing inside. Bralen Morelock (Jr.) and Reagan Spencer (Jr.) are defensive ends.

Shumpert will move from safety to cornerback, with Brown playing the other side.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker Guy Gillespie (Sr.) returns and will also take over Deaton’s punting duties. Shumpert and Brown are the primary return men.

X-FACTOR

Booneville has long been known for strong line play, and its offensive front will have to settle in quickly against a tough schedule.

COACH SPEAK

“We’re going to have to rely on our defense until we figure out what our team identity is as far as what we can do offensively.” – Mike Mattox

brad.locke@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus