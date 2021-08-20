Booneville: Blue Devils leaning on defense By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 20, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AT A GLANCEDivision: 1-3A2020 record: 6-3, 4-1 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)Head coach: Mike Mattox (12th year)3 PLAYERS TO WATCHL.J. Shumpert, ATH, Sr.• Will play cornerback, receiver, tailback and some quarterback.J.D. Nanney, LB/TE, Sr.• Had team-high 122 tackles, 10 TFL, 1 INT.T.J. Brown, WR/CB, Sr.• Made 25 tackles, 2 INTs; caught 17 passes for 258 yards.COACHING ‘EM UPFor the second-straight year, head coach Mike Mattox has to replace his offensive coordinator. Will Upchurch was promoted to that spot.Added to the staff were Brian Guy, a former West Point and Thrasher assistant, and Matt Stacy, who was New Site’s head coach when it had a team.OFFENSEJust three starters return on this side of the ball – none on the offensive line. Among the starting candidates are Gage Harrelson (Sr.) and Rece Davis (Sr.).There are big shoes to fill at quarterback, too, where John Daniel Deaton was a three-year starter. Jack Farris (Jr.), Turner Foster (So.) and Ben Sandlin (Jr.) will all get a shot.There will also be some QB packages for L.J. Shumpert (Sr.), who will play slot receiver and some running back.Running back could be a by-committee effort. As for ball catchers, juniors T.J. Brown, Peyton Harris and Avery Kelly are in the mix. J.D. Nanney (Sr.) will play H-back, tight end and slot receiver.DEFENSENanney’s biggest impact will come on defense. Last season’s leading tackler mans the middle linebacker spot and will be flanked by Trenton Rocker (Jr.) and Zion Young (Jr.), among others.Harrelson returns to start at nose guard, with Davis Koon (Sr.) and Landon Ragin (So.) also playing inside. Bralen Morelock (Jr.) and Reagan Spencer (Jr.) are defensive ends.Shumpert will move from safety to cornerback, with Brown playing the other side.SPECIAL TEAMSKicker Guy Gillespie (Sr.) returns and will also take over Deaton’s punting duties. Shumpert and Brown are the primary return men.X-FACTORBooneville has long been known for strong line play, and its offensive front will have to settle in quickly against a tough schedule.COACH SPEAK“We’re going to have to rely on our defense until we figure out what our team identity is as far as what we can do offensively.” – Mike Mattox brad.locke@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Football Booneville Blue Devils Mike Mattox J.d. Nanney Brad Locke Senior Reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists