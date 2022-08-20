Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-3A
2021 record: 6-5, 2-2 (reached 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Mike Mattox (13th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Riley Barnes
S, Jr.
• Recorded 85 tackles, 1 INT.
Zion Nunn
RB, So.
• Rushed for 970 yards, 5 TDs on 138 carries.
Trenton Rocker
Sr., LB
• Recorded 74 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Mike Mattox is 86-48 at Booneville and has made the playoffs every season.
This year, he has added Scott Brown to the staff to coach quarterbacks. He replaces Rick Coggin, who retired after 39 years.
OFFENSE
Noah Gillon (So.), a transfer from Tupelo, entered camp in competition with Turner Foster (Jr.) for the starting quarterback spot.
Whoever wins the QB job will have plenty of options, including Avery Kelly (Sr.), 6-foot-5 Trent Rocker (Sr.) and Joey Wheelington (Sr.)
Zion Nunn (So.) returns at running back, and Mattox is looking for more consistency out of him this fall. Zion Young (Sr.) will also get carries.
The offensive line returns four starters, including center Landon Michael (Jr.) and guards Brodson Pippins (Jr.) and Reagan Spencer (Sr.).
DEFENSE
Idarius Leslie (Jr), Waylon Miller (Sr.) and Landon Ragin (Jr.) will hold down the defensive line.
Tapp Fraiser (Jr.) returns at linebacker, where he made 58 tackles and 4 sacks last season. He’s joined by Micah Smith (Sr.), Jayden Williams (So.) and Rocker, who has been moved from the defensive line.
Riley Barnes (Jr.), Peyton Harris (Sr.) and Wheelington return to the secondary. Jaston Anderson (Sr.), Ikerious Leslie (So.) and Colin Flurry (So.) will see time in the defensive backfield as well.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Brayden Hannah (Sr.) will handling kicking duties, while punter was up in the air entering camp.
Mattox said the return team will be a “mix and match” effort. Nunn, Wheelington and Young will be among those getting work.
X-FACTOR
If Booneville can sort out the quarterback position, this offense has a chance to be very productive.
COACH SPEAK
“We’ve got some good pieces coming back, we’ve just got to figure out what our strengths are and really rep the devil out of it.” – Mike Mattox
