BOONEVILLE – The Booneville Lady Blue Devils brought the intensity in this Class 3A quarterfinals match against the Nettleton Lady Tigers on Friday night.
They took off with a big lead early and put Nettleton's season to rest in a 56-46 win to reach the state tournament in Jackson.
“To beat a tough team like Nettleton, you’ve got to be equally as tough,” Booneville coach Michael Smith said. “We’re undersized, so we’ve always had to play with a certain intensity and selflessness. This is probably my favorite team to coach because they just play hard, and to go from 5-20 something to 27-2 is just unreal.”
The Lady Tigers briefly held a small lead in the first, but a 13-0 run with baskets from Tatianna Beene and Ava Kate Smith helped Booneville take an 18-6 lead at the end of the first.
The Lady Blue Devils forced numerous turnovers in the second quarter to get out in transition for easy baskets that extended their lead to as much as 15 points at 29-14. Madison Miller cashed in on a three-pointer at the end of the quarter to send Nettleton into halftime down 29-19.
Nettleton’s offense saw a lot more success in the third as 10-4 led by Zion Seals and Sharman Mosely brought the Lady Tigers four points at 33-29. This small deficit did not last long as Booneville ran the score up to 41-32 after an 8-3 run lead by Emma Cunningham to end the quarter.
Midway through the fourth, the Lady Tigers attempted another comeback run to put the score at 49-43 on a fast-break layup by Seals. The Lady Blue Devils refused to let Nettleton get any closer as a late 8-3 run sealed the victory for Booneville.
Beene notched 18 points for the Lady Blue Devils, while Smith and Hallie Burns both added 10 points. Miller scored a game-high 22 points for Nettleton in the loss.
Three Pointers
Turning Point: Booneville pulled away in the final three minutes with an 8-3 run after Nettleton cut the score to within six.
Point Maker: Booneville had three players in double figures with Beene leading the way with 18 points.
Talking Point: “We fought hard and made several runs by getting out in transition, but we just couldn’t get it done in the half court. If we could have made just one or two more plays, I believe we could have turned things around.” - Nettleton coach Brent Kuhl