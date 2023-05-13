BOONEVILLE – Booneville and Kossuth were so evenly matched in the Class 3A North half series that the deciding game needed extra innings.
In the end, Booneville walked it off in the bottom of the 10th inning on a wild throw to home plate and kept its three-peat hopes alive with a 4-3 win on Saturday night.
“It just keeps getting bigger and better,” Booneville head coach Jessica Taylor said. “...That’s our ultimate goal, that’s what these kids want. That’s what I’m going to push them toward. That’s what my job is at the end of the day.”
Both teams scored one run apiece in the first inning, but the game quickly turned into a standoff in the circle after that between Kossuth’s Maddie Mask and Booneville’s Hallie Burns. Despite both teams having opportunities to put another run on the board, it was still 1-1 at the end of the seventh. Both pitchers stayed in the circle until Booneville (26-9) finally came away with the win in the 10th.
With a runner placed at second base to start each inning after the seventh, the two teams traded runs until Kossuth (22-9) was shut out in the top of the 10th.
“We left everything we had on this field, and I feel like a champion,” Kossuth head coach Brandon Bobo said. “(Mask) has given us everything plus some. She left it all on the field, diving everywhere. Everything she had, she left it on this field.”
Burns played through injury, and she put together a gutsy performance to help guide the Lady Devils past Kossuth.
“I told coach Taylor, ‘I don’t care if we get run ruled. If we do anything, I want to be out there with them,’” Burns said. “I couldn’t imagine it any other way.”
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Booneville plated the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning off a sacrifice bunt and an error.
Big Stat: Both teams struck out nine times each.
Coach Speak: “We’ve known that this was going to be, especially going into Game 3, it would be a dogfight, and that’s what it was. And we knew that. We had all expectations of that coming in.” – Taylor, on expectations heading into Game 3
