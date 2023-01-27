Last week I looked at area girls basketball teams I thought could compete for a state championship. Today we break down the boys title contenders.
• Biggersville (16-1) has won the last two Class 1A crowns. This is a solid group, but it lacks a star the likes of Zae Davis or Cam Smith.
That said, the Lions’ only loss this season came against reigning 3A champ Booneville. Those teams meet again tonight, by the way.
I don’t see any teams in the north that will stand in Biggersville’s way … except maybe for this next contender.
• H.W. Byers (17-2) lost to Biggersville in last season’s state title game, 45-37. Athletic big man Devin Moore graduated, but the Lions still have point guard Michael James, who’s averaging 20 points a game.
Byers is deep and very experienced, with veterans like Chris Isom Jr., Vincent Talley and Jabari Wright. I could foresee a rematch with Biggersville.
• West Union (19-4) is my dark horse in 1A. The Eagles are 7-0 in Division 2-1A and own impressive wins against 4A New Albany and 2A New Site. They lost to 5A Saltillo in overtime and by three points to reigning 2A champ Pine Grove.
All five West Union starters are capable scorers, and junior forward Greer Manning is a guy who can go for 20-plus points on a given night.
• As I mentioned, Booneville (21-2) is the reigning 3A champ. Kedrick Simmons is a sensational 6-foot-6 sophomore; senior James Dukes is a 6-7 post monster who can shoot; and the supporting cast is both productive and dependable.
Booneville’s length all over the court gives most teams problems.
The only team the Blue Devils probably have to worry about in the north is North Panola, who they beat in last year’s quarterfinal round.
• It’s too early to say just how profoundly Pontotoc (22-2) will miss point guard Zane Tipler. His season ended on Jan. 17 because of a knee injury, and it leaves a gaping void. Do the Warriors still have enough talent to make a run in 4A?
Well, Tyler Shephard is one of the best players I’ve seen all season, and Adin Johnson is a deadly shooter. Pontotoc doesn’t have much size, so the guards must continue to excel even without their captain.
• Starkville (20-4) just might be the best team in the state. The Yellowjackets had a pair of impressive wins over Tupelo last week, and forward Makhi Myles can take over a game when needed.
I love Starkville’s guards, Connor Rogers and John Baker, both of whom can keep defenses on their heels.
• Tupelo (13-9) should get another crack at Starkville in the Division 1-6A tournament, and possibly in the playoffs. The Golden Wave are more than capable of beating the Jackets, and the biggest obstacle to doing so is probably mental at this point.
One big thing Tupelo has going for it: The brutal schedule it’s played this season. The teams the Wave have lost to have a combined record of 146-45 and include regional powers such as Huntsville (Ala.), Marion (Ark.) and Memphis East. There’s also a one-point loss to Olive Branch.
It’s the sort of testing that can produce a champion.
