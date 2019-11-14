Booneville is the latest area high school to add a volleyball program.
The Booneville High School's official Twitter account announced Thursday that volleyball will be added next school year. It will replace slow-pitch softball, which was recently dropped as an MHSAA-sanctioned sport.
The decline of slow-pitch has prompted several area schools to start volleyball teams in recent years. This year alone, 11 new programs began playing, bringing the total of volleyball-playing schools in the area to 34.
Only 19 schools in the Daily Journal coverage area fielded slow-pitch teams this fall.