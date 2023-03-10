Michael Smith

Booneville coach Michael Smith has led both his boys and girls teams to back-to-back Class 3A state titles, a first in Mississippi basketball history.

 Bob Smith | Special to the Journal

Winning one state championship is hard enough. Winning two in a row is harder. Winning two in a row while coaching two different teams? Before last week, it had never been done in the history of Mississippi high school basketball.

