With two weeks left in the high school basketball regular season, I’ve got a pretty solid idea of which teams have a chance to win state championships.
Many of these teams began the season as known contenders. Others have earned their way into the conversation. We’ll look at the girls teams today, then the boys next week.
• Belmont (16-5) recently lost Kat Reno to a knee injury, and she was the heartbeat of that team. But the Lady Cardinals still have a shot at going all the way.
That’s because they have one of the best point guards around in sophomore Carlie Brock, who averages 12.3 points, 4.3 assists and 3.7 steals per game. Senior guard Mary-Grace Storment has loads of experience and leads the team in scoring at 16.2 ppg.
Belmont won the Class 3A state title two years ago and reached the 2A final last season.
• Booneville (19-1) won the 3A crown last season, but this team might be a better one overall. For one, the Lady Devils nabbed Blue Mountain transfer Ni’yah Cook, an athletic big who is a matchup nightmare. They also saw guard Kaylee Johnson return after missing last season with a knee injury. And her sister Kylee is back after injuring her ACL in the offseason.
Hallie Burns and Ava Kate Smith control things in the backcourt. This is a deep, well-rounded team.
• Ingomar (24-1) continues to be Ingomar. The Lady Falcons claimed the 1A title in 2021, then reached the semifinals last season, losing to eventual champ Biggersville.
Well, Biggersville looks vulnerable with Goldee Butler out for the season (knee). What’s so dangerous about Ingomar is that even when forward Macie Phifer isn’t dominating, her teammates are more than capable of picking up the slack.
Cadie Jo Byrd, Lindsay Dillard, Kylie Jumper and others know their roles and play them brilliantly.
• Pontotoc (21-1) has been a pleasant surprise, considering the two best players from last year’s team – Allie Beckley and Samya Brooks – have graduated.
While these Lady Warriors have less star power, you can’t argue with the results.
• Tishomingo County (20-2) also had to reload a bit. Junior guard Reese Moore is fulfilling her tremendous potential, and she’s just one of several veterans on the roster.
The Lady Braves lost in last year’s 4A title game to Choctaw Central. Could we see a rematch?
• Tupelo (18-1) has kept on chugging despite seeing three starters go down with knee injuries. Two are out for the season, but senior guard/forward Nisha McGaughy (MCL strain) should be back in time for the postseason.
This is one of the deepest teams I’ve ever seen, and a lot of young players have really come into their own.
