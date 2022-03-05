Taitiana Beene had a very good reason for moving to Booneville, and she got to hoist that reason Saturday afternoon at the Mississippi Coliseum.
Two years ago, she was on the Baldwyn team that reached the Class 1A state final, losing to Pine Grove. Beene didn’t play a lot that season, but the next year she led the Lady Bearcats in scoring.
Then she transferred to Booneville, which won all of five games last season but has a strong tradition.
“Even though I moved from Baldwyn, I know a lot of people didn’t like it, but I moved for a good reason, and we got it,” Beene said following Booneville’s 46-30 win over Noxubee County in the 3A title game.
Beene came up big in her final high school game, scoring 17 points on 7 of 11 shooting and getting four steals. She knocked down a 3-pointer early in the second quarter to kick off a decisive 18-1 run.
This is a balanced Booneville team, but Beene is one of just two seniors in the rotation. It’s hard to overstate what she meant to this year’s squad.
“She’s an ultra competitor, and her motor’s her best asset,” head coach Michael Smith said. “I don’t think she knows how good that she is or can be. She had some ups and downs, and that’s the best part of this team is that not one person has to carry us. Today it was her day.”
Beene wasn’t the only big offseason pickup for Booneville. When former Ingomar assistant Chip Johnson took a job on Smith’s staff, he brought his daughters with him. Sophomore Kaylee was lost to a knee injury early in the season, but freshman Kylee has been a huge addition.
Those two made Booneville a different team, especially with how well they fit in with the returning players.
“Coach Smith sat us down and said, ‘It’s going to take a while. It may take until November, it may take until January, but all that matters is that we get it together at the end of the year,’” Kylee Johnson said. “We all trusted each other that it would fall out in the right way.”
It certainly worked out as well as Beene could have hoped. Which explains why, after Saturday’s win, she became so emotional that she couldn’t speak during a TV interview.
“I really thought I was never going to make it here until I moved to Booneville,” she said. “They encouraged me, gave me the confidence I never had.”
Brad Locke is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at brad.locke@journalinc.com.