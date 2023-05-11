BOONEVILLE — Two very familiar foes concluded another exciting game on Thursday in the Class 3A North half softball finals.
Booneville beat Kossuth 3-1 in Game 1 of their series.
This is the third consecutive year that Booneville and Kossuth have met in the North half. The Blue Devils have won both series on their way to consecutive 3A state championships.
“They’re just such a good ball team,” Booneville coach Jessica Taylor said of Kossuth. “It’s like I tell them, ‘It’s not over until it’s over’. Anything can happen for us or them. We’re just two good ball teams just hashing it out.”
The Lady Blue Devils were down 1-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth when Hallie Burns led off the inning with a double. The next batter was intentionally walked before both runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt.
Kossuth starter Maddie Mask had a 3-2 count on the next batter and struck her out. The next batter forced a full count as well, but drew a walk, loading the bases with two outs.
Greenlee Hodges then came to bat and hit a high fly ball into left center field. Emily Bradley and Hadley James both tried to catch it, but the ball hit Bradley’s glove and landed safely. All three base runners scored, and the Lady Devils (25-8) went up 3-1.
“We just knew it was going to be a close game. Both of them were trying to make a play,” Kossuth coach Brandon Bobo said. “It was just a hard mistake.”
Burns retired her first two batters in the top of the seventh, but Bradley kept the Aggies’ hopes alive with a double. James followed with a single to put runners on first and third with two outs.
Mask came to the plate as the go-ahead run, but Burns induced a pop-out to end the game and give Booneville a 1-0 series lead.
Burns threw all seven innings, allowing one unearned run on five hits while striking out four and allowing no walks. Her team putting up three runs in the sixth helped to alleviate some pressure.
“I knew I had my girls behind me, but I knew once we had those few runs that I just had to do my job when I got back out there," Burns said.
The teams were scoreless for the first four innings, and Kossuth was down to two outs to start the top of the fifth. However, an error and a single by James put runners on first and third.
With Mask at bat, the Lady Aggies (21-8) were able to take the lead on a double steal. Burns limited the damage by getting Mask to pop out.
Game 2 will be played on Friday at 6 p.m. in Kossuth.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: The three runs in the bottom of the sixth gave Booneville its first lead of the game.
Big Stat: Every run scored was unearned.
Coach Speak: “We didn’t play great defensively. We made several mistakes and they had the last of them and that’s just what it’s about. Limiting your mistakes and doing everything you can to do the little things right and try to capitalize on any kind of mistakes that they do make.” – Taylor
