Another area softball pitcher has joined the 1,000-strikeout club.
Booneville senior Hallie Burns earned her membership card over the weekend in a Class 3A playoff series against Water Valley. She didn’t realize she had hit the mark until several former teammates in the stands stood up holding a sign with “1,000” on it.
“That was awesome,” Burns said. “My coaches had been throwing around the idea, but they never really said, ‘You’re close,’ or anything. I was not expecting that at all.”
That strikeout came in the third inning of Game 2 on Friday, and then coach Jessica Taylor pulled Burns from the circle. Booneville, the Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked team, went on to finish off Water Valley for a series sweep.
Burns is at least the fourth area player to reach the 1K mark, according to Daily Journal research. Mooreville’s Elizabeth Woolven (2007 graduate) and East Webster’s Jessica Halterman (2009) both finished their careers with more than 1,200 strikeouts.
And earlier this season, Mantachie junior Ramsey Montgomery hit the milestone, recording her 1,000th punchout on March 6. She and Burns are division foes, but they have played travel ball together and are good friends.
“I promise you, we may play head-on on the field, but me and her are really good friends, and I love her and I support her,” Burns said. “We really do cherish these moments together. It’s a big deal for both of us.”
Burns is a two-time Daily Journal Player of the Year and an Ole Miss signee. She’s led Booneville to the last two 3A state championships. For all she’s accomplished, Burns never imagined reaching 1,000 strikeouts.
“Definitely not, considering COVID took out a year,” she said. “I didn’t even get to pitch until my sophomore year. I never thought that was even attainable.”
