Hallie Burns made her mind up a long time ago, but now it’s official.
The Booneville pitcher signed with Ole Miss softball on Friday morning. She committed to the Rebels in September of last year and hasn’t wavered.
“It’s good to know that I have a plan for the future and getting an idea of what’s to come,” Burns said.
The senior is a two-time Daily Journal Player of the Year. She’s led Booneville to back-to-back Class 3A state championships.
As a junior, Burns had a record of 20-5 with a 0.34 ERA, 293 strikeouts and 24 walks in 163 2-3 innings. She had 337 strikeouts as a sophomore.
As good as Burns has been, she’s still striving to get better. She’s been working with S2 Breakthrough, a player development company based near Chicago. S2 partners with several Division I programs, including Ole Miss.
“They’ve been helping me figure out why my body does what it does and what I’m good at and trying to capitalize on that,” Burns said.
Burns also expects to benefit from working with Ole Miss pitching coach Ryker Chason. He emphasizes an ability to spin pitches, which is one of Burns’ big strengths.
“I plan on just whatever my role is on the pitching staff, is just fulfilling that to the best of my ability, whatever it may be, whatever he needs me for,” Burns said.
