Ni’yah Cook’s first season at Booneville continues to reap rewards.
The sophomore forward has been selected as Miss Basketball for Class 3A, it was announced Saturday. Demondre Graham of Southeast Lauderdale took the 3A Mr. Basketball honor.
It was not an award Cook expected to win. She said she was in bed watching Netflix when her mother, Brittany Davis, texted her a link to the Miss Basketball announcement.
“I was like, what is she sending me? Because she’s always sending me crazy stuff. I clicked on it and I read it, and I had to read it twice,” Cook said. “I was like, oh my goodness. I was very shocked. I’m still in shock.”
Cook, who transferred from Blue Mountain prior to this season, is averaging 18.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game. She’s led Booneville (27-3) into the third round of the playoffs, where it will face Yazoo County on Wednesday.
This season, the Lady Blue Devils returned most of the lineup that won the 3A state title last year. But adding Cook in the post gave them much-needed balance.
The transition for Cook has been an easy one thanks to her new teammates.
“When I came, they really showed me love. I felt very welcomed,” she said. “They’ve treated me like a sister. We’re all really close, and I love them a lot.”
Cook came on the scene as a freshman, averaging 15 points and 11 rebounds per game for Blue Mountain. She led the Lady Cougars to the quarterfinals of the 1A playoffs.
Graham, a senior, is averaging 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game for Southeast Lauderdale.
This is the first year for the Mr. and Miss Basketball awards, which were selected by a statewide panel of coaches and media members.
The 1A winners were Ingomar’s Macie Phifer and H.W. Byers’ Michael James. Walnut’s Madi Kate Vuncannon and Velma Jackson’s Devin Jones took the 2A honors. The 4A, 5A and 6A winners will be revealsed over the next three days.
All winners will be recognized during the state championships in Jackson (March 2-4). There will also be an awards luncheon March 7 at the MHSAA Conference Center.