HATTIESBURG – If Malcolm Hartzog is Mr. Football, then Demarrio Booth is Mr. Speed.
The latter rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns as Jefferson Davis County rolled past Amory, 42-10, in the Class 3A state championship game Friday at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
Booth’s first three touchdown runs covered 44, 62 and 32 yards, as he exploded through the line of scrimmage and simply outran the Amory defense.
The senior was limited in practice all week by a banged-up knee, but it didn’t seem to affect him.
“I just kept pushing and fought through it,” Booth said. “It was the last (game).”
Both teams finished 10-4.
Hartzog, who was named Mr. Football in 3A this year, scored the game’s first TD on a 1-yard run. Booth’s 44-yarder made it 14-0, but Amory answered when Jatarian Ware hit Cameron Haynes for a 57-yard score at the 3:34 mark of the first quarter.
The Panthers recovered a fumble moments later but couldn’t capitalize, and Booth’s 62-yard TD gave JDC a 22-7 lead early in the second quarter. A 28-yard field goal by Dylan Thompson made it a 22-10 game at halftime.
The Jaguars iced the game with a 20-point third quarter that featured two TD runs by Booth and one by Hartzog.
JDC finished with with 421 rushing yards. Hartzog had 130 and two TDs on 13 carries.
“The thing that was the difference in the game more than our speed was the physicality and the toughness that our kids showed, just ramming it in there at them and keeping them on their heels,” JDC coach Lance Mancuso said.
Amory rushed for 155 yards, led by Charleston French’s 125 yards on 13 carries. Ware was 10 of 28 for 139 yards.
This was Amory’s first title game appearance in 19 years, and it came in coach Brooks Dampeer’s first season at the helm.
“I don’t think anybody probably respected us all year, which is fine, so we just had to work to earn everything we got,” Dampeer said.
Extra Points
Turning Point: JDC put the game out of reach when it opened the second half with a nine-play, 67-yard drive that was capped by Hartzog’s 19-yard TD run, making it 30-10.
Point Man: Booth rushed for 205 yards and four TDs on 17 carries.
Talking Point: “It comes down to who can run the ball better, and obviously they ran it better than we could.” – Dampeer
Notes
• This was Mancuso’s ninth state championship as a coach.
• Amory’s T.J. Huppert and Walker Maranto made 11 tackles each.